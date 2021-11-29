Lionel Messi pips Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to 2021 Ballon d’Or, with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe’s dismayed reaction caught on camera while Cristiano Ronaldo rages at French journalist
Lionel Messi has etched his name into history once more by winning his seventh Ballon d’Or after a stellar 2021. Pitted against Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar was recognised for his stellar achievements with Barcelona and Argentina. The 34-year-old was a strong the favourite after winning the Copa America with Argentina earlier […]Full Article