Ballon d'Or 2021: Alexia Putellas wins women's award

Ballon d'Or 2021: Alexia Putellas wins women's award

BBC Sport

Published

Watch Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas become the third winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or, ahead of team-mate Jennifer Hermoso, Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema.

Full Article