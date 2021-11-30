Lionel Messi says Robert Lewandowski deserved to win 2020 Ballon d’Or but 2021 announcement sparks outcry that Bayern Munich striker should have won it this year
Published
Lionel Messi has called on France Football to award Robert Lewandowski the 2020 Ballon d’Or award. The Paris Saint-Germain forward scooped a record seventh title at this year’s awards, with Lewandowski in second and Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho coming third. The Coronavirus pandemic prevented a ceremony from happening last year, meaning no one was […]Full Article