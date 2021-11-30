Amir Khan vs Kell Brook date: UK start time, undercard, PPV price, live stream and latest news for British welterweight clash
Published
Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally settle their long-running feud earlier next year with their blockbuster bout finally confirmed. The British welterweight rivals have been linked with facing each other for years and will now clash in February. Khan, the former unified light-welterweight world champion, has not be in action since seeing off Billy Dib in July […]Full Article