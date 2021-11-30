Gervonta Davis won his last fight by dramatic late knockout after Floyd Mayweather told him he was behind on unofficial scorecard

Gervonta Davis won his last fight by dramatic late knockout after Floyd Mayweather told him he was behind on unofficial scorecard

talkSPORT

Published

Gervonta Davis scored a destructive eleventh-round knockout of Mario Barrios after Floyd Mayweather’s words of inspiration in his last fight. Back in June, the super-featherweight (130lbs) world champion moved up two divisions to compete for the lesser WBA ‘regular’ belt at super-lightweight (140lbs), taking on a solid unbeaten fighter in Barrios. The opening two rounds […]

Full Article