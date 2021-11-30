Gervonta Davis won his last fight by dramatic late knockout after Floyd Mayweather told him he was behind on unofficial scorecard
Published
Gervonta Davis scored a destructive eleventh-round knockout of Mario Barrios after Floyd Mayweather’s words of inspiration in his last fight. Back in June, the super-featherweight (130lbs) world champion moved up two divisions to compete for the lesser WBA ‘regular’ belt at super-lightweight (140lbs), taking on a solid unbeaten fighter in Barrios. The opening two rounds […]Full Article