Andreas Christensen: Thomas Tuchel confident of new contract for Chelsea defender
Published
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes the club have made a breakthrough in contract negotiations with defender Andreas Christensen.Full Article
Published
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes the club have made a breakthrough in contract negotiations with defender Andreas Christensen.Full Article
Thomas Tuchel opted to bench Andreas Christensen after the Dane snubbed his latest contract offer but fans have made comparisons to..
Andreas Christensen is out of contract next summer and Chelsea's attempts to keep him at Stamford Bridge have stalled, with Thomas..