NXT WarGames

The newest generation looks to stake claim of NXT 2.0 as Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo and Grayson Waller collide with Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight. Plus Raquel Gonzalez joins forces with Io Shirai, Cora Jade and Kay Lee Ray to de-toxify NXT from Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction's grip while Joe Gacy challenges Roderick Strong for the Cruiserweight Championship and Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson up the ante in a Hair vs. Hair Match.