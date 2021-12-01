England women's soccer team wallops Latvia to tune of 20-0 in World Cup qualifying
The England women's team posted the biggest win in its history on Tuesday, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.Full Article
The Lionesses crushed Latvia 20-0 at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium last night as Ellen White broke England Women’s all-time..
