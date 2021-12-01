RJ Young's Top 5 candidates to replace Lincoln Riley as head coach of Oklahoma — RJ Young I No. 1 Ranked Show

RJ Young lists his Top 5 candidates to replace Lincoln Riley as the Oklahoma Sooners head coach. Number 5: Phil Longo, the current offensive coordinator of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Number 4: Marcus Freeman, the defensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Number 3: Jamey Chadwell, the head coach of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Number 2: Shane Beamer, the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks. Number 1: Brent Venables, the defensive coordinator of the Clemson Tigers.