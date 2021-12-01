Jack Grealish says Manchester United transfer was ‘really close’ as Man City star reveals how Red Devils interest sparked new Aston Villa contract with £100m release clause
Jack Grealish has revealed he was ‘really close’ to joining Manchester United in the summer of 2020. The Manchester City star was being linked with a move to Old Trafford before the 2020/21 season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought to be interested. In the end, the 26-year-old agreed a new contract with Aston Villa, containing […]Full Article