Bob Arum confirms Tyson Fury’s next ‘logical’ fight is Dillian Whyte and says ‘Gypsy King’ wants three fights in 2022 – meaning Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk could be next
Published
Bob Arum has confirmed Tyson Fury wants to fight three times in 2022 and insists Dillian Whyte is the ‘logical’ next opponent. The WBC heavyweight champion was last in the ring in October when he emphatically knocked out Deontay Wilder to conclude their enthralling trilogy. It seemed as though the next fight would be an […]Full Article