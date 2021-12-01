Cristiano Ronaldo likes and comments on post disputing his sixth-placed finish in Ballon d’Or and accusing authorities of ‘finding a way to favour Lionel Messi’
There’s been plenty of fallout from the 2021 Ballon d’Or results and like everyone else, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his opinion. Lionel Messi scooped his seventh Ballon d’Or award on the night, beating the likes of Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski to it. However, many believe Lewandowski was more deserving of the prize this year than […]Full Article