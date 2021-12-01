Leeds United say a homophobic chant aimed at Conor Gallagher was 'unacceptable'
Leeds United condemn a homophobic chant aimed at Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher when the teams played on Tuesday.Full Article
The England midfielder was subject to homophobic abuse during Tuesday night's match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace
