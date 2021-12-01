The moments that could have won Lionel Messi the 2021 Ballon d’Or award over Robert Lewandowski from Copa America win to amazing goals
Published
Lionel Messi reclaimed his status as one of the best players in world football by winning the Ballon d’Or for a record seventh time. Messi, 34, beat Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema to win the prestigious individual award. Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, failed to get […]Full Article