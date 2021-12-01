Shannon Sharpe: I love what I saw from the Lakers vs. the Kings; Russ and AD took over the game I UNDISPUTED

LeBron James didn't play last night after entering health and safety protocols, but the Lakers rallied to a big 117-92 win against the Sacramento Kings without him. The purple and gold trailed by 14 in the third quarter, but Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combined for 48 Points in the comeback. After the game, AD told reporters quote: 'We still have to find ways to win. We can't let that affect us... me and Russ as the head of the snake, we've got to be able to continue to lead these guys until LeBron comes back.' Shannon Sharpe shares his takeaways from last night's and what it told him about the Lakers.