LaMarr Hoyt, 1983 AL Cy Young winner with White Sox, dies at 66 after lengthy illness
LaMarr Hoyt, whose durability and precise control propelled him to the 1983 AL Cy Young award, pitched eight seasons with the White Sox and Padres.
The Chicago White Sox said Hoyt died Monday in his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, following a lengthy illness.