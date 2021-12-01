LaMarr Hoyt, 1983 AL Cy Young winner with White Sox, dies at 66 after lengthy illness

LaMarr Hoyt, 1983 AL Cy Young winner with White Sox, dies at 66 after lengthy illness

USATODAY.com

Published

LaMarr Hoyt, whose durability and precise control propelled him to the 1983 AL Cy Young award, pitched eight seasons with the White Sox and Padres.

Full Article