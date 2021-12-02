Pitcher Marcus Stroman breaks his own news: He's signing with Chicago Cubs
Calling Chicago "one of my favorite cities," RHP Marcus Stroman reveals an agreement to join Cubs just hours before MLB lockout is set to take effect.
