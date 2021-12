Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed two-goal hero Mohamed Salah and “unplayable” Sadio Mane after the Reds routed crosstown rivals Everton 4-1 in the derby. Salah bagged a brace as Liverpool crushed Everton in the Premier League to earn Merseyside bragging rights at Goodison Park on Wednesday. Jordan Henderson and Salah struck inside the opening 20 […]