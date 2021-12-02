Ashes 2021: Alex Carey to replace former captain Tim Paine for first two Tests
The 30-year-old wicket-keeper batsmen Alex Carey will be replacing former captain Tim Paine for the Ashes 2021.Full Article
Alex Carey called it "a boyhood dream" as he won the race to be Australia's wicketkeeper for the first two Ashes Tests against..
Australia's Alex Carey is likely to replace former captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paine for the first Test at Gabba. All-rounder..