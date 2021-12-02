It’s Manchester United v Arsenal, but which is the bigger club and which ground is better to play at? Gabby gives us his verdict on the big match at Old Trafford

talkSPORT

Published

In the not-too distant past, Manchester United v Arsenal used to be the game which decided the Premier League title, played between the two elite teams in the land. But the famous battles between Fergie and Wenger seem a million miles away now. Man United are floundering and Arsenal – though improving – are nowhere […]

