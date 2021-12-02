Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings what Gary Lineker has said about the Premer League clash at Villa Park on Wednesday night with Pep Guardiola's side winning 2-1.Full Article
Gary Lineker agrees with Steven Gerrard about Aston Villa vs Man City
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Steven Gerrard's clear improvement at Aston Villa that was outlined by performance vs Man City
Tamworth Herald
Steven Gerrard has made an instant impact at Aston Villa defensively and this was clear for everyone to see against Manchester City
Steven Gerrard's tactical change points to exciting future for Aston Villa midfield star vs Man City
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
Steven Gerrard makes Carney Chukwuemeka point as Aston Villa boss slams referee decision in Man City defeat
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Aston Villa were beaten 2-1 by Premier League champions Manchester City at Villa Park