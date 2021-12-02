Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan midfielder training with Odense Boldklub in Denmark
Published
Christian Eriksen is training alone at the club he represented as a teenager as he continues to recover from suffering a cardiac arrest.Full Article
Published
Christian Eriksen is training alone at the club he represented as a teenager as he continues to recover from suffering a cardiac arrest.Full Article
Serie A regulations have ruled Christian Eriksen out of playing for Inter Milan, though the Danish midfielder has not yet given up..