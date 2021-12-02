Serie A regulations have ruled Christian Eriksen out of playing for Inter Milan, though the Danish midfielder has not yet given up his football career by opting to train with a former clubFull Article
Christian Eriksen training for first time since collapse after reaching out to old club
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Eriksen trains with former club Odense for first time since cardiac arrest
Christian Eriksen has been training in Denmark with former club Odense for the first time since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. In..
SoccerNews.com