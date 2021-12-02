Nick Wright: Taysom Hill starting as Saints' QB vs. Dallas probably won't go well I FIRST THINGS FIRST
The New Orleans Saints will face America's most popular team, the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night, and Nick Wright is skeptical about the Saints' decision to start Taysom Hill at quarterback. The Cowboys are coming off of losing 3 of 4 games, so this could be a must-win game for Dallas, but with Taysom at QB for New Orleans, Nick isn't sure the Saints will be much of a threat.Full Article