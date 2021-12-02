Max Verstappen has heart like Tyson Fury as Red Bull boss Christian Horner says championship leader ‘doesn’t give a f***’ about Lewis Hamilton rivalry and ‘just wants to go home and play PlayStation’
The most intense Formula One championship fight in years will be decided over the next two weekends and Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are the reason why. And while Hamilton likes to fan the flames a bit – according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner – Verstappen doesn’t care. Dutchman Verstappen of Red Bull […]Full Article