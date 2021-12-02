Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen training on his own at former club Odense as ex-Tottenham ace steps up recovery following heart attack at Euro 2020
Christian Eriksen has returned to boyhood club Odense as the Inter Milan midfielder accelerates his recovery from a cardiac arrest during the summer. Eriksen, 29, had a heart attack during the Denmark’s opening group game of Euro 2020 and spent six days in hospital after the incident. He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator […]Full Article