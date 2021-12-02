Colin Cowherd on the dynamic between Dak Prescott & Amari Cooper: ‘Great QBs don’t need to be lifted’ I THE HERD

The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the New Orleans Saints in a week 13 Thursday night football matchup. Cowboys come into the game at a record of 7-4 and first place in the NFC East. Star receiver Amari Cooper has missed the last two games due to health and safety protocols. The Cowboys are 0-2 during that stretch and QB Dak Prescott has not looked as sharp. Colin proposes the question, does Dak Prescott need Amari Cooper?