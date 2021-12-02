Cristiano Ronaldo had Manchester United fans eating out of the palm of his hands during stunning display against Arsenal and with Ralf Rangnick taking over he could be more important to the club than ever
Manchester United’s victory over Arsenal was the perfect summary of where the team stand at present. Sloppy defensive play, outrun in midfield for a worryingly long spell and a tendency to make life much harder for themselves than they need to. Thankfully in Cristiano Ronaldo the supporters have someone who can paper over those cracks […]Full Article