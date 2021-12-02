Interim manager Carrick leaves Man United
Published
Michael Carrick has left Manchester United following his stint as caretaker manager, the club announced after Thursday's win over Arsenal.Full Article
Published
Michael Carrick has left Manchester United following his stint as caretaker manager, the club announced after Thursday's win over Arsenal.Full Article
Michael Carrick has stepped down as Manchester United's first team coach and will leave the Red Devils despite leading United as..
Manchester United have broken with modern tradition and made a footballing decision that everyone seems to think is a good one. The..