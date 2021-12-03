Cristiano Ronaldo posts classy Michael Carrick tribute on Instagram saying ‘nothing is impossible for this guy’ and ‘welcomes Mr Rangnick to the wheel’ as new man takes over at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo has praised Michael Carrick, who has left Manchester United after 15 years with the club following a 3-2 win over Arsenal. Carrick joined the club as a player in 2006 and had been with United’s coaching staff since he retired from playing in 2018, and stepped up from assistant manager to caretaker boss […]Full Article