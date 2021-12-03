Ticketless thugs made Euro 2020 final a day of ‘national shame’ and ‘could have caused fatalities or life-changing injuries’
Chaos at the Euro 2020 final was generated by 'ticketless, drunken and drugged-up thugs' who could have caused death according to a review into the Wembley disorder. A government report by Baroness Louise Casey concluded an estimated 2000 people breached disabled access gates and emergency fire doors to illegally enter the ground. The final between […]