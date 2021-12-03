It’s a London derby at Wembley Stadium as Arsenal Women and Chelsea Women go head-to-head for the FA Cup trophyFull Article
Women's FA Cup final: How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea, kick-off time, TV channel
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Women's FA Cup final: 'We've got another level to show people' - Emma Hayes on her Chelsea team
BBC Sport
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes believes her team have not yet reached the peak of their powers, ahead of their Women's FA Cup final..
-
Women’s football was once banned but now it is a beacon of possibility
City A.M.
-
Women's FA Cup: Terrific free-kicks & solo stunners - Watch six great FA Cup final goals
BBC Sport
-
Women's FA Cup final: Arsenal face Chelsea in 50th anniversary of the competition
BBC Sport
-
'It will be anyone's to grab' - Arsenal and Chelsea face-off in FA Cup final
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
2021 Women’s FA Cup final brings extra incentive for Arsenal and Chelsea in a season-defining moment as Blues hunt incredible treble
talkSPORT
Arsenal and Chelsea will lock horns in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley for the third time in six seasons. Both sides have..
-
FA Cup history awaits as Arsenal’s Matildas face Sam Kerr’s Chelsea
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal have made progress since victory over Chelsea
Belfast Telegraph
-
Superstitions and a 'celebration of women's football' - bosses prepare for FA Cup final
BBC News
-
Women's FA Cup final: Superstitions, nerves & a 'celebration' of women
BBC Sport