Giants QB Jones (neck) ruled out vs. Dolphins
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins because of his neck injury, coach Joe Judge told reporters.Full Article
Jones downplayed the severity of his neckÂ injury, which he suffered on the second play of Sunday's game against the Eagles..