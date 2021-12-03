Shannon Sharpe on LeBron James clearing testing protocols: ‘Something isn’t adding up here’ I UNDISPUTED
Published
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was ruled out of Tuesday's contest vs. the Sacramento Kings due to the NBA's health and safety protocol. Since then, James has registered a total of eight negative tests, prompting him to believe there was something quote: 'fishy' going on. The NBA has since cleared James to play Friday night vs. the Clippers. Shannon Sharpe offers his take on what to make of the situation.Full Article