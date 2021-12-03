Campbell Hatton stops opponent ‘by accident’ in first fight since controversial win on Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard
Published
Campbell Hatton joked he stopped his opponent ‘by accident’ on Friday nitht in his first since September on the Anthony Joshua undercard. Hatton, the son of British legend Ricky, was booed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a contentious win against Sonni Martinez. Yet the 20-year-old bounced back in scintillating style away from prying eyes […]Full Article