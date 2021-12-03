Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lacks the â€˜hunger and desireâ€™ of Cristiano Ronaldo says Darren Bent as Arsenal striker continues to misfire

Darren Bent believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lacks the â€˜hunger and the desireâ€™ to replicate the achievements of Cristiano Ronaldo in the modern game. The Manchester United talisman scored a brace to down Arsenal on Thursday in a thrilling game at Old Trafford to clinch his 800th and 801st goals in professional football. Since turning 30, Ronaldo [â€¦]