Everton fans ‘not willing to be angry in silence’ and plan protest in 27th minute against Arsenal as pressure increases on Farhad Moshiri and Rafael Benitez
Everton fans are set to put further pressure on the club’s ownership as they plan a protest during Monday night’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at Goodison Park. A poor start to the current season sees the Toffees languishing in 14th place, five points about the relegation zone before the weekend’s matches. New manager Rafael […]Full Article