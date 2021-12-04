Steelers' Watt off COVID list, eligible vs. Ravens
The Steelers have activated star pass-rusher T.J. Watt off the reserve/COVID-19 list, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Ravens.Full Article
The first negative came on Friday. The second negative came on Saturday. The Steelers have activated linebacker T.J. Watt from the..