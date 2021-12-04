Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley: Callum Wilson earns Magpies first win of the season
Callum Wilson scores the only goal as Eddie Howe's Newcastle claim their first win of the season at the expense of fellow strugglers Burnley.Full Article
Newcastle United are off the bottom of the Premier League table as they claimed their first win of the season, beating Burnley 1-0...
