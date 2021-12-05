Donovan Edwards connects with Roman Wilson for an 80-yard touchdown to give the Michigan Wolverines a 14-0 lead over the Iowa Hawkeyes.Full Article
Roman Wilson scores an 80-yard touchdown off Michigan’s trick play, leads Iowa, 14-0
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
“What did I say!” – Devin Gardner, Braylon Edwards, Geoff Schwartz and RJ Young react to Donovan Edward’s 75-yard touchdown pass on the Big Ten Championship Live Tailgate sponsored by Wendy’s
Devin Gardner, Braylon Edwards, Geoff Schwartz and RJ Young react to Donovan Edward’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson to..
FOX Sports