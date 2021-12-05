Who's in the College Football Playoff? Georgia, Alabama, Cincinnati and ...
Published
Alabama's win against Georgia will send both teams to the playoff and create the possibility of the second SEC-on-SEC championship game.
Published
Alabama's win against Georgia will send both teams to the playoff and create the possibility of the second SEC-on-SEC championship game.
If Saturday's conference title games go as expected, Georgia, Michigan, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State probably advance. Upsets..
After defeating Ohio State, and with the Big Ten title game up next, Michigan found itself inside the top four of the College..