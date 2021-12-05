Portland Timbers punch their ticket to MLS Cup with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake

In the Western Conference Final, the Portland Timbers advanced to the MLS Cup with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake. The Timbers will host the winner of the Eastern Conference final in the MLS Cup. Goals from Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno sent the Timbers to the final.

