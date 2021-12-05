In the Western Conference Final, the Portland Timbers advanced to the MLS Cup with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake. The Timbers will host the winner of the Eastern Conference final in the MLS Cup. Goals from Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno sent the Timbers to the final.Full Article
Portland Timbers punch their ticket to MLS Cup with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Portland Timbers' MLS dream becomes a reality
Portland's win over Real Salt Lake means that, for the first time, they will play host to MLS' grandest stage.
ESPN
MLS Cup play-offs: Timbers will host first final after beating RSL
Portland Timbers will host the MLS Cup final for the first time in their history after conquering Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Saturday...
SoccerNews.com