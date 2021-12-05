The Michigan Wolverines dominated the entire game, with help from the defense controlling matters in the red zone. Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins broken the Michigan Wolverine record with 20 rushing touchdowns in a season. Cade McNamara also pitched in with a touchdown and 169 passing yards in the victory.Full Article
Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan’s defense dominates in Big Ten Championship Game victory
