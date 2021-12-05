Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Crystal Palace
Published
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Ralf Rangnick to make a winning start to his Manchester United reign with a 2-1 victory over Crystal […]Full Article
Published
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Ralf Rangnick to make a winning start to his Manchester United reign with a 2-1 victory over Crystal […]Full Article
Paul Merson is predicting that Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge of Manchester United will end in a disappointing 2-2 draw..
Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-1 home win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday in […]