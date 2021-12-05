Live build-up, action, analysis, and reaction from Villa Park as Leicester City look to extend their unbeaten run to four games and move up the Premier League table.Full Article
Aston Villa v Leicester City live: Team news and match updates from Villa Park
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Who is Tim Iroegbunam? The latest Aston Villa academy star called up by Steven Gerrard
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive looks at Tim Iroegbunam now he has been called up to Steven Gerrard's first team for..
Advertisement
More coverage
Aston Villa team news: Steven Gerrard makes two changes as Jack Grealish starts on Man City bench
Tamworth Herald
Here's the team news from Villa Park ahead of kick-off with Steven Gerrard wanting his starting XI to impose themselves against Pep..