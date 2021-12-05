Tottenham cruise past Norwich thanks to Lucas Moura stunner and strikes from Davinson Sanchez and Heung-Min Son but Harry Kane blanks again
Antonio Conte’s 100 per cent home record continued as his Tottenham Hotpsur side easily dispatched Norwich City 3-0. A 25-yard pile driver from Lucas Moura opened the scoring which was then followed by close range efforts from Davinson Sanchez and Heung-Min Son While their form and performances in Europe are far from convincing, Spurs have […]Full Article