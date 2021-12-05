Everton ‘part ways’ with director of football Marcel Brands with Rafael Benitez set to be handed control over recruitment at Goodison Park following slump in form
Marcel Brands has reportedly left his role as Everton’s director of football. According to the Mirror, the Toffees have sacked the Dutchman, meaning Rafael Benitez will now have more control over recruitment at Goodison Park. It’s understood Brands has left Goodison Park after agreeing a pay-off with owner Farhad Moshiri. Over £300million has been spent […]Full Article