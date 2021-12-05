Complete college football bowl schedule for the 2021 season
Published
The college football season in 2021 will wrap up with a postseason lineup of 43 games that will culminate with the national title game on Jan. 10.
Published
The college football season in 2021 will wrap up with a postseason lineup of 43 games that will culminate with the national title game on Jan. 10.
Below is the complete 2021-22 bowl schedule , including kickoff times and TV information. Complete pairings will be announced on..
The Iron Bowl and The Game headline rivalry week as the regular season comes to a close
#thegame #headlinerivalry