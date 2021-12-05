Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City: Ezri Konsa scores twice to hand Steven Gerrard third win in four
Ezri Konsa scores twice as Aston Villa come from behind to beat Leicester in an exciting Premier League encounter at Villa Park.Full Article
Manager Steven Gerrard demanded more of improving Aston Villa despite a 2-1 comeback win over Leicester.
Steven Gerrard got the better of his former manager Brendan Rodgers as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1...