Peng Shuai: ITF 'does not want to punish a billion people' by suspending China tournaments
Published
The ITF says it has not followed the WTA in suspending tournaments in China because it "does not want to punish a billion people".Full Article
Published
The ITF says it has not followed the WTA in suspending tournaments in China because it "does not want to punish a billion people".Full Article
Watch VideoIn the strongest public stand against China taken by a sports body, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour..